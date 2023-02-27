Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in road accident in Mathura

CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in road accident in Mathura

Updated on: 27 February,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  Mathura
ANI |

Top

"CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in the Mathura district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said

CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in road accident in Mathura

File Photo


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the deaths in the road accident that took place in Mathura late on Sunday night and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.


"CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in the Mathura district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said.



Also read: UP: Ban imposed on wearing of smartbands and watches inside Aligarh Jail


On Sunday, a bus going from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Yamuna Expressway after colliding with the divider, DM Pulkit Khare said.

In the incident, 3 people died on the spot and 12 injured have been sent to the district hospital, police added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Let`s play a waterless Holi this year. Is it possible?
india national news uttar pradesh yogi adityanath India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK