CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in road accident in Mathura

"CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in the Mathura district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the deaths in the road accident that took place in Mathura late on Sunday night and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in the Mathura district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said.

Also read: UP: Ban imposed on wearing of smartbands and watches inside Aligarh Jail

On Sunday, a bus going from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Yamuna Expressway after colliding with the divider, DM Pulkit Khare said.

In the incident, 3 people died on the spot and 12 injured have been sent to the district hospital, police added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.