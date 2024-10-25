Breaking News
Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt

Updated on: 25 October,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  Meerut/Saharanpur (UP)
PTI

Top

Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured

Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt

Pic/PTI

Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt
Two coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kaiserganj area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.


Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured.


He said two wheels of the two coaches of the goods train derailed near the Meerut City station at around 9 am.


In a similar incident, two coaches of another goods train derailed near the Saharanpur railway station in the early hours of Friday.

No injury was reported, officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandip Singh Bhatia said, "The derailed goods train, originating from Ferozepur, Punjab, was approaching the Saharanpur railway station when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. Nobody was injured." Despite the incident, rail traffic has not been affected and other trains are operating on their scheduled times, the officials said. 

Uttar Pradesh indian railways india India news national news

