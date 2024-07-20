The express train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway on July 18

An Indian railway worker sits near the derailed train in Gonda district of India's Uttar Pradesh state on July 19, 2024. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Train services resume at Gonda accident site x 00:00

Train services have resumed on the affected downline route in Gonda, where the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express killed three people and injured 30 others on Thursday.

The services resumed after the completion of restoration work on Friday, authorities said.

The North Eastern Railway has confirmed that three people were killed and seven have been critically injured.

"The final update that we have as official figures is that three deaths have occurred. Seven more are grievously injured and five have simple injuries," said CPRO North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar.

As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed. After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER, immediately rushed to the site.

In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

