Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 16.5, domestic remained unchanged

Updated on: 01 December,2024 01:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,818.50 from today. Prices of 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by Rs 4

Representation pic

Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect.


The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 16.50 with effect from today.


In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,818.50 from today. Prices of 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by Rs 4.


Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

Last month too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by Rs 62.

These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

