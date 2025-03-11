"Due to their arrogance, they do not want to listen to the Opposition. They need to understand that the members of DMK have also been elected just like them," she said, slamming the NDA Govt

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks in Parliament against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and emphasised that the ongoing dispute between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the proposed three-language policy could only be resolved through dialogue, news agency ANI reported.

"A solution on the issue of the three-language policy and the conflict between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Union Government can only be achieved through dialogue, but the arrogance shown by Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday while speaking on the floor of the House does not suit a cabinet minister. Due to their arrogance, they do not want to listen to the opposition. They need to understand that the members of DMK have also been elected just like them," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Her statement came a day after Pradhan, speaking in the Lok Sabha, accused the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK MPs of being "liars" and "uncivilised."

Pradhan alleged that the state government was compromising the future of students in Tamil Nadu by opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) and hindering educational progress, ANI reported.

"They [DMK] are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin, addressing a government welfare assistance distribution event in Chengalpattu, reaffirmed his opposition to NEP and condemned Pradhan's comments about the state.

NEP row: DMK MPs stage protest outside Parliament

Stalin accused the Centre of using pressure tactics against Tamil Nadu and warned that such moves could negatively impact the state's education system.

Highlighting the state's economic progress, he said, "Tamil Nadu has become the second most economically developed state in India. In the last three years, more than Rs 10 lakh crore private investments have been ensured. If there were no hurdles, our Tamil Nadu growth would have been much better."

Amid the NEP row, DMK MPs staged a protest outside Parliament earlier in the day, denouncing the three-language policy and Pradhan's remarks. The protest also highlighted concerns about alleged differential treatment by the Centre towards Tamil Nadu.

