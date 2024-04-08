Maharashtra: 'Congress is responsible for all problems in the country,' says PM Modi in Chandrapur rally

Addressing the gathering ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, PM Modi also claimed that the grand old party- Congress has lost all public support due to its own deeds

PM Modi in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Pic/X

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the 2024 elections, PM Modi targeted the Congress and blamed it for all problems faced by the country. Modi on Monday also compared the Congress to bitter gourd, whose taste he said will never change even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday addressed his first election rally in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Chandrapur was the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in 2019. The BJP this time has fielded the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

As per PTI report, PM Modi addressing the gathering said, "The Congress is the source of all problems in the country. Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion...Kashmir (issue), Naxalism? Who opposed Ram temple construction and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Who declined the Ram temple (inauguration) invite?" he asked. He declared the ensuing Lok Sabha elections were a fight between stability and instability and accused the opposition of seeking power only to indulge in corruption.

PM Modi also claimed that the grand old party, Congress has lost all public support due to its own deeds. "The Congress is out of power for 10 years and we have been been able to resolve all problems faced by the country. Naxal menace has come down drastically. The Congress was soft on terrorism for vote-bank politics. Even its manifesto has the Muslim League imprint," Modi claimed, reported PTI.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi also said that wood from Chandrapur was used for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and new Parliament building in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and Modi's public address will turn this favorability into a big win in Lok Sabha elections.

Vidharbha will go for polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections- that is on April 19.

