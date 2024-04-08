Power has been centralised in PM Modi's hands: Sharad Pawar at Baramati rally

Addressing a rally in Baramati ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Pawar also said that PM Modi has been taking actions against those who have spoken against him

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that power has been centralised in Modi's hands. While addressing a rally in Baramati ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Pawar also said that PM Modi has been taking actions against those who have spoken against him.

As per ANI report, addressing the rally Pawar said that during his term as Union agriculture minister, he had helped the Prime Minister who was at that time the Gujarat Chief Minister. But now the same person (Narendra Modi) makes comments against him.

"When I was the Union Agriculture minister, I helped the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi without any partiality. Once after visiting to Baramati he (PM Modi) told that whatever he did (in Gujarat) is because Pawar taught me by holding my finger. But today the same person is taking different stand making personal comments against me," Pawar said.

Pawar further alleged that PM took action against who spoke against him and listed out Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as victims of political vendetta. "This is not democracy, it is dictatorship. Today, the power has been centralised in the hands of Modi, we need to release it from him," Pawar said, ANI report said.

Baramati Lok Sabha seat has become a prominent seat for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Baramati is the hometown and political bastion of Pawar family. Since the division of NCP, the fight is who will retain the power in Baramati.

The Mahayuti has fielded Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, against Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule. The fight is between the sister-in-laws and it is to be seen who will retain the power. Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA from Baramati.

(With ANI inputs)