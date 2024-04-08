PM Modi's address will ensure big win in Vidharbha, situation favourable for Mahayuti: Fadnavis

BJP has nominated the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic.

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and Modi's public address later in the day will turn this favorability into a big win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported PTI.

There is a lot of enthusiasm in Vidarbha ahead of PM Narendra Modi's public meeting in Chandrapur, Fadnavis said speaking to the media. The BJP has nominated the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. The seats in Vidharbha will go for polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Fadnavis also spoke about the remaining seats in rest of Maharashtra where the Mahayuti is yet to declare candidates. "The seat-sharing talks about a few seats are remaining now, and these constituencies will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). However, there are speculations that MNS-led by Raj Thackeray would also join the Mahayuti ahead of the elections and one Lok Sabha seat will be given to MNS. Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last month, indicating that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the polls to boost the alliance.

Speaking on it Fadnavis said, "The BJP has had some discussions with the MNS lately. The MNS and BJP are getting close since the former took up the Hindutva agenda. I believe that Raj Thackeray and MNS will support Mahayuti and Modiji this time," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Commenting on veteran leader Eknath Khadse returning to BJP, Fadnavis said the there was no reason to oppose Khadse joining BJP.

The polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be on April 19. The second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

