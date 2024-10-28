The Congress has accused the Uttar Pradesh Police and state government of targeting Indian Youth Congress leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal after her altercation with a BJP worker who allegedly issued rape threats. The incident has sparked discussions on women's safety and the treatment of victims raising their voices.

Representational Pic

Congress accuses UP Police of targeting Roshni Jaiswal after her harassment complaint. BJP defends law enforcement, urging facts be reviewed before allegations. Jaiswal’s family reportedly jailed; Congress vows to pursue justice.

The Congress party has accused the Uttar Pradesh Police and state government of unfairly targeting a woman leader from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, after she confronted a BJP worker who allegedly issued rape threats against her on social media.



At a press conference, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba stated that Jaiswal, based in Varanasi, slapped the BJP worker, Rajesh Singh, after the police failed to act on her complaints regarding the threats. Lamba, accompanied by Haryana MLA Vinesh Phogat, claimed that Jaiswal has faced retaliation from both the police and the administration for standing up against BJP leaders, particularly Singh.



"We are sharing Roshni Jaiswal's story, a daughter of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency. A man named Rajesh Singh has been harassing Roshni for four years, threatening her with rape," Lamba explained. She emphasised that despite numerous complaints, no action was taken against Singh, prompting Jaiswal to visit his home with her husband and brother, where a scuffle ensued. Following the incident, it was Jaiswal's family that ended up in jail, while Singh remains free.



Lamba expressed outrage, saying, "Today, Rajesh Singh roams free, but Roshni's family is imprisoned. Roshni is going door to door with her nine-year-old child and elderly parents, pleading for justice."



Phogat, who has been vocal about women's rights, reiterated the need for support for women facing injustice. "I assure every woman that we will stand by any daughter who feels wronged," she stated. The former wrestler-turned-politician highlighted that the lack of action against Singh reflects the protective environment that the ruling party provides to those who misuse their power.



Despite the Congress's allegations, the BJP has countered that the law treats everyone equally and that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. State BJP spokesperson Harischandra Srivastava urged the Congress to consider the facts before making claims.



Following the altercation between Jaiswal and Singh on September 15, Singh's wife filed a police complaint against Jaiswal for the alleged assault. According to PTI, a court has since ordered the attachment of Jaiswal's property due to her absence during legal proceedings.



In a video shared by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Jaiswal expressed her distress over the situation, stating, "Was it so wrong to slap the person who threatened to rape me that my family was destroyed?" She urged women facing similar threats to remain silent to avoid repercussions.



Jaiswal’s story has sparked significant discussions about women's safety and the actions of law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about the treatment of victims who dare to speak out against powerful individuals. The Congress party remains determined to fight for justice in this case and support Jaiswal in her struggle against the alleged injustices she faces.



As per PTI reports, the situation continues to develop, and the Congress party vows to pursue this matter until justice is served.

(With inputs from PTI)