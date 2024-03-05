Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014 PM Modi
Congress, allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014: PM Modi

Updated on: 05 March,2024 05:20 PM IST  |  Jajpur
PTI |

Addressing a rally in Jajour, Modi also said the central government wants Odisha to become the gateway for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

PM Narendra Modi/ File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, alleging that the party and its allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014, when they were in power at the Centre.


Addressing a rally in Jajour, Modi also said the central government wants Odisha to become the gateway for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).


"The massive development work taking place today could have been undertaken earlier also... But in the years before 2014, the entire focus of the Congress and its allies was only on filling their coffers," he said.


"Over the past 10 years, the BJP-led central government has made huge investments in Odisha. We want Odisha to become the gateway for Viksit Bharat," the PM asserted.

He also said that a permanent house, tap water and gas connection at home, which were once a dream for the poor, "is now becoming a reality".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

odisha bhubaneswar naveen patnaik narendra modi India news national news
