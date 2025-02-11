Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress always tries to get everyone on board Sibal urges INDIA bloc to discuss election strategy

"Congress always tries to get everyone on board: Sibal urges INDIA bloc to discuss election strategy"

Updated on: 11 February,2025 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Kapil Sibal stresses the need for INDIA bloc parties to come together and finalise their election strategy, addressing confusion and potential disagreements over alliances and seat-sharing.

File Pic

Listen to this article
"Congress always tries to get everyone on board: Sibal urges INDIA bloc to discuss election strategy"
x
00:00

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday emphasised the importance of the INDIA bloc parties coming together to discuss their strategy for upcoming elections, in order to resolve any confusion. Sibal, who was addressing a press conference, reiterated that the Congress Party has always sought consensus and aims to bring everyone on board. However, he also pointed out the need for clarity on how the alliance will function moving forward.


Sibal raised concerns over the tactics employed by certain members of the INDIA bloc, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which, according to him, had fielded candidates against the Congress in states such as Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat. He suggested that questions should have been raised when AAP's Arvind Kejriwal made such decisions. "The Congress always tries to get everyone on board with a consensus for moving forward. Sometimes problems arise, as was evident in Bihar, where the Congress did not perform to expectations. The RJD blamed Congress for not being able to form the government," Sibal said.


The former Congress leader highlighted the need for the alliance to decide how they will approach elections in the future, as he noted the advantage the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has with its unified command. In contrast, Sibal pointed out that the Congress had found success in alliances with parties such as the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that cooperation among opposition parties can help build a stronger challenge to the BJP.


Sibal also referred to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's comment that the INDIA bloc is a national alliance, but clarified that there appears to be confusion over the alliance's direction. "This needs to be sorted out," he said, stressing the importance of addressing whether the alliance partners will fight elections together or separately in individual states. Sibal mentioned that Pawar had indicated that the INDIA bloc would come together for the general elections, but discussions on seat-sharing were still necessary.

In response to remarks made by Congress leader Tariq Anwar, who suggested that the party must clarify its stance on coalition politics or going solo, Sibal remarked that Anwar should have expressed such views earlier. He reminded Anwar of the time when Kejriwal's candidates contested against the Congress in multiple states, saying, "Tariq bhai did not say anything at that time."

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil sibal congress aam aadmi party national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK