Congress demands BJP expel Kangana Ranaut

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws, demanding that the actor-politician be expelled by the ruling party if it does not agree with her remarks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP over Ranaut’s remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021 and said the poll-bound states, including Haryana, would give a befitting reply to the ruling party.