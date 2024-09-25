Kangana Ranaut had said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector

Facing backlash over her remarks calling for bringing back the farm laws that were repealed in 2021, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that her views on the contentious legislations were "personal" and do not represent the party's stand, news agency PTI reported.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi Member of Parliament's (MP) statement.

In a post on X, Kangana wrote, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills."

Do listen to this, I stand with my party regarding Farmers Law. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wMcc88nlK2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2024

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday, the actor-politician had said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

She had said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

Ranaut's remark came at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana slated on October 5. The state had witnessed major protest by farmers, especially at Delhi borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government in 2021.

