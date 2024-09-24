Haryana Assembly elections: Amit Shah targets Congress in Haryana rallies; Selja slams BJP, Kejriwal says no government can be formed without AAP's support

Campaigning in the state, Congress leader Raj Babbar expressed confidence that party's government will be formed in the state

BJP and Congress leaders continued to exchange barbs in the electioneering for Haryana assembly polls, with AAP party leader Arvind Kejriwal also stating that no government will be formed in the state without his party's support.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed rallies in Haryana, alleged that there was infighting in Haryana Congress and the party leaders in Delhi were looking at an opportunity to "loot" the state after 10 years.

He said people will again bring BJP to power in the state based on its governance for development, employment and women empowerment.

"Hooda father and son are fighting amongst themselves....In the BJP, Manohar Lal Khattar left his chair for young leader Nayab Singh Saini," he said.

He accused the Congress party of disrespecting Dalit leaders and dubbed it an "anti-Dalit" party.

"Congress is an anti-Dalit party. During the Congress rule, the Gohana incident took place in 2005 and the Mirchpur incident took place in 2010. Congress has always disrespected Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja. Dr BR Ambedkar wasn't given Bharat Ratna till Congress was in power. BJP has established Panchtirtha to respect BR Ambedkar and declared Samvidhan Diwas," Shah said.

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday scotched any speculation of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that she owes the Congress for whatever she is today.

The former union minister took a dig at the BJP, saying that the party has no soft corner for Congress leaders.

"It's election time and hence they are doing this, otherwise BJP has no soft corner for leaders of Congress, but these things have no meaning. Whatever I am today is because of Congress and I have served it all my life. I'll join the campaign in two to three days and we will form Congress government," Kumari Selja told ANI.

"For years, the party had no organisation but party workers kept working on the ground, people like me just give speeches but it's party workers who work on the ground and hence they have expectations. When they don't get space, they go to other places in search of it as they (party workers) have felt certain things but I will say that we are in Congress and will work for the party...Congress will form the government and we together will form that..." she said.

BJP leaders had accused Congress of not giving due regard to Kumari Selja.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that no government can be formed without the support of AAP in Haryana.

Calling himself the son of Haryana, Kejriwal alleged, "BJP tried very hard to break your son, tortured me, and stopped my medicines. But I am a boy from Haryana; they can break anyone but not a person from Haryana."

"No government can be formed in Haryana without AAP. It is my responsibility that whichever government is formed with our support, we will ensure that electricity in Haryana is provided free of charge," said Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail earlier in the month after getting bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Mahila Sammelan' organised in support of BJP candidate from Kalka Assembly constituency Shakti Rani Sharma in Pinjore, Panchkula district

Campaigning in the state, Congress leader Raj Babbar expressed confidence that party's government will be formed in the state.

"No evidence is needed for that," he said, adding that people have rallied in Haryana under the leadership of Bhupendra Singh Hooa."

Meanwhile Congress has suspended rebel party leader Chitra Sarwara for a period of six years for being involved in "anti-party activities".

This comes after Chitra Sarwara fielded her candidature from Ambala Cantonment as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded Parvinder Pal Pari from the seat against six-time MLA and senior BJP leader Anil Vij.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

