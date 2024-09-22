Haryana Assembly elections: Will fulfil promises that we made, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed during a roadshow in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana that AAP would play a decisive role in Haryana and no government would be formed without its support

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in winning the Haryana Assembly polls, emphasising that they'll fulfil the promises made to the people of the state. 'Without the support of AAP, the next government in Haryana won't be formed. AAP believes in the politics of transparency, and honesty and does politics for the people. We have given 5 guarantees of Kejriwal, and the next govt that will be formed (in Haryana), the remote control will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal, the son of Haryana. The promises that we have made, we will fulfil that. BJP is going to be wiped out," he said.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed during a roadshow in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana that AAP would play a decisive role in Haryana and no government would be formed without its support. Meanwhile on September 20, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said that the Election Commission of India, along with the Chief Electoral Officer's office, has implemented special measures to increase the voting percentage in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election on October 5, compared to the last election.

Voters are being encouraged to cast their votes through various SVEEP activities, including slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making, Agarwal said. The Chief Electoral Officer further said that the voters of Haryana are politically aware. In both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the voting percentage here has consistently been higher than in other states.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.

