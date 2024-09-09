On the speculations of the AAP-Congress alliance, Sanjay Singh said, “Sandeep Pathak has already given a statement on this issue and Sushil Gupta has also clarified the stand that we are fully prepared and we have completed the process of selecting candidates for all seats

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh. Pic/X

Listen to this article Haryana assembly elections: If party or Arvind Kejriwal directs, will move forward, says Sanjay Singh x 00:00

As the deadline for filing of nominations for the Haryana Assembly polls nears the prospective alliance between the Congress and the AAP is yet to reach a conclusion. On Monday AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said that the party would release the list of 90 candidates if no deal is struck by the end of the day. The statement was reiterated by Party RS MP Sanjay Singh who further said that the party has completed all the processes of selecting candidates for all legislative assembly seats in Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the speculations of the AAP-Congress alliance, Sanjay Singh said, “Sandeep Pathak has already given a statement on this issue and Sushil Gupta has also clarified the stand that we are fully prepared and we have completed the process of selecting candidates for all seats. As soon as they receive permission from the party or national president Arvind Kejriwal, they will announce the list and move forward with the elections. AAP is a national party and we have a strong organisation in Haryana. Our leaders Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta have already given statements, as soon as they will receive directions from the party and Kejriwal Ji, we will move forward with whatever they have said (Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta).

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “If you are talking about Sushil Gupta’s statements, then his statement is valid as well as right as the last date for nominations is September 12. The people who are working on the ground for the party will discuss it with the party’s president Arvind Kejriwal and take decisions to move forward unitedly, as we have less time.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever