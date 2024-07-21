The campaign was launched by Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta were present at the occasion

Sunita Kejriwal during the launch of “Kejriwal Ki Guarantee” for the people of Haryana ahead of the state assembly elections. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Arvind Kejriwal ki five guarantees’ echo in poll-bound Haryana x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday launched five “Kejriwal’s guarantees” for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, free medical treatment, free education to people, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state and employment for youngsters.

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign was launched by Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta were present at the occasion.

The first guarantee given by the AAP is to provide free and 24-hour electricity.

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, all old domestic pending bills will be waived. Power cuts will be stopped, and arrangements will be made for 24-hour electricity like in Delhi and Punjab,” the party said.

The Delhi CM, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

The AAP has promised free electricity for the domestic category, opening of mohalla clinics and free medical treatment, free education, R1,000 per month for every woman in Haryana and employment for youngsters.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh urged people to ensure that the AAP forms its government in Haryana. He targeted the BJP government in the state over several issues, including the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever