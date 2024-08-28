Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and also asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from giving such statements in the future

Akhilesh Yadav and Kangana Ranaut. Pics/PTI, AFP

Listen to this article "BJP's script": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protests x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers' protests and said that the words were "deliberate" and was the "BJP's script."

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is the BJP's script, which is being read out by an actress as dialogue on the instructions of a top director. When an ordinary politician understands that using abusive language about the farmers' movement in a farmers' state will harm their prospects, the BJP's Chanakya does not understand this?" Mr Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The real truth of this episode is that such a thing must have been said deliberately so that the statement of the actress can be cited as the reason for the defeat that has already been decided in Haryana and the top leadership is not blamed for it. This is not a statement but a 'word-shield' to protect someone," he added.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and also asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party expresses disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on party policy issues," the party said in a release.

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future. Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever