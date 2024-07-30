Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it is very "shameful" that these kinds of accidents or derailments are taking place

Akhilesh Yadav. Pic/PTI

The Union Government has come under fire from the Opposition after two people were killed after several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the central government over the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailment and said that it seems like the Union government wants to make a record in every field, reported ANI.

"It seems that the government wants to make a record in every field. A record is also going to be made of the number of paper leaks. Despite the government's claims of safety and security and a big budget, why are accidents happening?" Yadav told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it is very "shameful" that these kinds of accidents or derailments are taking place, reported ANI.

"No action is taken on the train accidents. The Railway Minister is busy in campaigning. Unfortunately, the Railway Minister has no accountability. They are not allowing any discussion in the parliament...They have not provided any facility to the public...Safety and security have been thrown out of the window. Proper action should be taken and the Railway Minister must be held accountable," Priyanka Chaturvedi said, reported ANI.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that Ashwini Vaishnaw will not be remembered as the Minister of Railways but as the "Minister of Railway Accidents."

"(Railway Minister Ashwini) Vaishnaw will not be remembered as the Minister of Railways but as the Minister of Railway Accidents... In his term, there are a lot of railway accidents, but he gives assurance after assurance but nothing happens ... Ashwini Vaishnaw must take responsibility," he added, reported ANI.

Congress leader Ujjwal Raman Singh said, "The way railway accidents are increasing, it seems like the government is not paying good attention to the railways. The people are affected by all this. The Railway Minister should resign," reported ANI.

TMC RS MP Susmita Dev alleged that the rail accidents in the last 10 years (BJP rule) have increased. "The news of the rail accident is disheartening. In the accident, two people lost their lives, and around 20 people were injured. Why are rail accidents taking place in the country? Who will answer this? Prime Minister Modi ji says that 'this is Viksit Bharat'. But I believe that rail accidents in the last 10 years have increased. Who is responsible for the safety of the people," the TMC leader said in a self-made video.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The accident occurred at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred simultaneously.

The railways announced an inquiry into the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailment, another SER official said.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

He added that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train".

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM," the SER spokesperson said.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)