The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

Kangana Ranaut. File Pic/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised its Lok Sabha MP and actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial comments on the farmers' protest. The party expressed disagreement with her views and clarified that she is neither authorised nor permitted to speak on BJP's policy matters, reported PTI.

According to the report, in a statement, the BJP directed Ranaut not to make any similar statements in the future. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement.

This response came after she posted a video interview in which she suggested that India could have faced a situation similar to Bangladesh if not for its strong leadership. She also made serious allegations about incidents of violence and foreign involvement during the farmers' protests against the now-repealed farm laws, the report added.

The BJP, in distancing itself from her remarks, stated that her views do not represent the party's position. The party reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," emphasising social harmony.

The BJP said, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' agitation is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut."

Meanwhile, the Congress party responded by demanding that Ranaut be expelled from the BJP if the party truly disagrees with her views. With the Haryana elections approaching, where the farmers' protest had significant support, the BJP appears keen to avoid any backlash that Ranaut's remarks could provoke, the PTI report added.

Congress' Supriya Shrinate said, "When Kangana's statement created outrage, the BJP was asked about its official stand. Haryana elections are near and it is known that the BJP is going to lose. In such a situation, a statement came from BJP in which disagreement was expressed with Kangana's comments."

This incident marks the party's most explicit public disavowal of Ranaut's comments, although she has previously made provocative statements about the farmers' protest. The BJP has reportedly advised Ranaut in the past to exercise caution in expressing her opinions.

Haryana, a BJP-ruled state, is set to hold its assembly elections on 1st October.