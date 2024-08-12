While Akhilesh Yadav did not specifically mention Bangladesh or India, he questioned the "failure" of foreign policies that result in strained relations with surrounding countries, the news agency report stated.

Akhilesh Yadav. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, apparently referring to Bangladesh, warned that any government that exploits another country's political crisis for its own gain hurts itself both internally and externally. In a post on X (previously Twitter), Yadav reflected on world history, pointing out that countries that eschew prejudice during crises tend to recover and thrive, reported PTI.

Yadav, in his post in Hindi, wrote, "World history is a witness that in different countries, violent mass revolutions, military coups, anti-government movements have taken place against the government for various reasons, right or wrong, depending on the test of the time. In such a situation, only that country has 'risen again' which has not discriminated against anyone on any ground."

While Yadav did not specifically mention Bangladesh or India, he questioned the "failure" of foreign policies that result in strained relations with surrounding countries, the news agency report stated.

It added that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav contended that unilateral meddling in another country's domestic affairs is improper under world diplomatic standards. Yadav further claimed that a government's silence or inaction in such cases shows a serious geopolitical error in its foreign policy.

विश्व इतिहास गवाह है कि विभिन्न देशों में सत्ता के ख़िलाफ़, उस समय की कसौटी पर, सही-गलत कारणों से हिंसक जन क्रांतियाँ, सैन्य तख़्तापलट, सत्ता-विरोधी आंदोलन विभिन्न कारणों से होते रहे हैं। ऐसे में उस देश का ही पुनरुत्थान हुआ है, जिसके समाज ने अपने सत्ता-शून्यता के उस उथल-पुथल भरे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 12, 2024

"One thing that needs to be specifically highlighted is that history also teaches that any power that uses the political situation of another country to fulfil its own political designs, weakens the country both internally and externally," Yadav wrote in his post.

He added, "Many times, interference by any other country at a single level in the internal matters of a country is not considered appropriate on global diplomatic standards, but in such a case, for the all-round protection of the affected country and its culturally related people, that country should activate its silent foreign policy and take courageous and positive vocal initiatives in collaboration with the world community, so that meaningful solutions can be found."

The Samajwadi Party chief further wrote, "The government which remains a silent spectator in such a situation should believe that it is the failure of its foreign policy that the conditions in the countries adjacent to it in all directions are neither normal nor favourable for it. This means that from the 'geopolitical' point of view, there has been a grave mistake in its foreign policy. Only by binding a large geographical area with the thread of cultural proximity, mutual understanding and brotherhood can peace be brought to various troubled land blocks of the world."