Updated on: 20 September,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Shimla
ANI |

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Following controversial remarks made by Union Minister Ravneet Bittu about Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has rallied to defend its leader.


AICC National spokesperson and Congress legislator, Kuldeep Rathore, criticised Bittu and the BJP, expressing concern for the security of both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and has called for the restoration of their SPG security.



During a press conference in Shimla, Rathore stated that Bittu should consider his family's history with the Congress before making such statements. He spoke about Bittu's previous opposition to the BJP during the farmers' movement and questioned whether the party appointed him as a minister to make such comments.


Rathore condemned the BJP's attempts to create a hostile atmosphere against Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that it poses a threat to his safety.

He urged both Bittu to apologise for their remarks, emphasising the need for heightened security for Rahul Gandhi in light of the current situation.

congress rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi national news shimla himachal pradesh india India news

