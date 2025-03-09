"It appears the NDA is making political use of these 'babas', since it is wary of facing the people in elections with its dismal track record on governance," claimed Anwar

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday accused the BJP-led NDA in Bihar with making "political use" of religious leaders like Acharya Dhirendra Shastri also known as Bageshwar Baba ahead of the state assembly elections later this year, PTI reported.

While addressing a press conference in his Lok Sabha constituency of Katihar, Anwar was asked about Shastri's tour of Gopalganj where he is likely to stay till Monday.

The former Union minister, in a sarcastic tone, said, "I have no problem with these religious leaders going anywhere. But, I wonder why they are made to always take the trouble of visiting poll-bound areas", PTI cited.

"It appears the NDA is making political use of these 'babas', since it is wary of facing the people in elections with its dismal track record on governance," claimed Anwar.

Parties opposition to the BJP have responded sharply to Shastri's remarks about the need to build India a "Hindu Rashtra," claiming that the saffron party is propelling the 29-year old in an attempt to divide voters along religious lines, PTI reported.

Nitish Kumar will contest Bihar polls with BJP but may switch sides later: Prashant Kishor

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar in alliance with the BJP but may switch sides later, with hopes for another term as the chief minister, reported news agency PTI.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder, who was addressing a press conference in West Champaran district, however, also asserted that the 74-year-old leader had grown too unpopular to enjoy a fifth consecutive term in office "no matter which alliance he becomes a part of", reported PTI.

"Anybody can become the chief minister in November, after the assembly elections are over, except Nitish Kumar. You can take it from me in writing. If I am proven wrong then I will give up my own political campaign," Kishor said, reported PTI.

About speculations that Kumar may quit the NDA ahead of the assembly polls, in view of the BJP's apparent reluctance to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate, the former election strategist said, "He will contest in alliance with the BJP. He has always done so, barring the elections of 2015, when I had handled his campaign."

(With inputs from PTI)