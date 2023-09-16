Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested over Nuh violence

Updated on: 16 September,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Gurugram
Agencies |

The charges in the FIR, among others, include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion

Congress MLA Mamman Khan being produced in a court in connection with the Nuh violence case, in Nuh district on Friday. Pic/PTI

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence case, police said on Friday, as the administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in the district and suspended mobile Internet services for two days.


The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late on Thursday night. The charges in the FIR, among others, include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.


Satish Kumar, Ferozepur Jhirkha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the head of the Special Investigation Team investigating the case, confirmed the arrest.  Senior Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said, “The police have given information to us that he has been arrested.”


Nuh Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu said Khan is being produced in a city court. “Section 144 has been imposed in the district till further orders.”

In an order, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended “in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter.”

