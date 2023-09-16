The charges in the FIR, among others, include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion

Congress MLA Mamman Khan being produced in a court in connection with the Nuh violence case, in Nuh district on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested over Nuh violence x 00:00

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence case, police said on Friday, as the administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in the district and suspended mobile Internet services for two days.

The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late on Thursday night. The charges in the FIR, among others, include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Kumar, Ferozepur Jhirkha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the head of the Special Investigation Team investigating the case, confirmed the arrest. Senior Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said, “The police have given information to us that he has been arrested.”

Also read: Nana Patole alleges Maha govt indulging in 'five-star luxury' on public money for Marathwada cabinet meet

Nuh Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu said Khan is being produced in a city court. “Section 144 has been imposed in the district till further orders.”

In an order, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended “in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever