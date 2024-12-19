Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress MLAs son nephew booked for assaulting ex BJP legislator in MP

Congress MLA's son, nephew booked for assaulting ex-BJP legislator in MP

Updated on: 19 December,2024 09:11 PM IST  |  Tikamgarh (MP)
PTI |

Top

Former BJP MLA Rakesh Giri's security guard Lokendra Singh lodged a complaint in connection with the matter, an official said

Congress MLA's son, nephew booked for assaulting ex-BJP legislator in MP

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Congress MLA's son, nephew booked for assaulting ex-BJP legislator in MP
x
00:00

Police have registered a case against the son and the nephew of a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly assaulting a former BJP legislator in Tikamgarh district, an official said on Thursday.


Former BJP MLA Rakesh Giri's security guard Lokendra Singh lodged a complaint in this connection, based on which the case against Akash Singh, the son of local Congress lawmaker Yadavendra Singh, and his nephew Ansh Singh, was filed, Kotwali police station's in-charge Pankaj Sharma said.


As per the complaint, the accused abused and assaulted Giri and his family members on Wednesday night at a marriage event, he said.


The case against the duo was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 296 (obscene act) and others, he said.

Investigation into the case is underway, he said.

Congress MLA Yadvendra Singh could not be reached for his comment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress BJP madhya pradesh Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK