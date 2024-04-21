Congress MP Naseer Hussain calls INDIA bloc's Ulgulan Rally start of fight against fascist forces

The Ulgulan Rally, focused on the recent arrests of Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal, is set to take place during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress Member of Parliament Syed Naseer Hussain expressed that the upcoming 'Ulgulan Rally' organized by the INDIA bloc in Ranchi marks the commencement of the battle against fascist forces, in a statement made ahead of the event on Sunday.

The event, themed around the recent arrests of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, both key leaders in the INDIA alliance, is scheduled to take place during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported ANI.

According to the report, Hussain said that the rally is significant because it is being held to galvanise opposition against Nazi elements. He highlighted the involvement of figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, emphasising their shared determination to confront the prevailing political landscape.

"It will be the fourth rally (of alliance) after Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi. It's not just about the trumpeting but the beginning of the fight against the fascist forces. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and other leaders will join the rally. PM Modi has been the PM since 2014, he has made many promises to the people of the country, and this is the time for him to present the report card and vision for the coming days," Hussain told ANI.

The report further added that Banna Gupta, a Jharkhand minister and Congress leader, shared similar comments, stating that the demonstration serves as a forum to raise awareness about the decline of democratic ideals and the weakening of constitutional institutions. He emphasised the importance of upholding democratic norms and condemned the repression of opposing viewpoints.

"This is the land of 'Ulgulan' and Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the message from here will be conveyed to the entire country. The message will be that the constitutional institutions are being weakened, democracy is being weakened, and democratic values are being violated. This is a democratic nation and we have given the lesson of truth and non-violence to the world and having ideological differences is a symbol of a healthy democracy. But now, having ideological differences means you'll have to be behind bars and suffer," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir arrived in Ranchi ahead of the demonstration, demonstrating the party's commitment to the event. Mahua Maji, a JMM MP, expressed optimism about the rally's success, citing Jharkhand and the INDIA bloc's perseverance in the face of oppressive powers.

Notably, posters showing important INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and Kalpana Soren, have been posted across Ranchi in anticipation of the mega rally scheduled at Prabhat Tara Ground, the report added.