Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives suspension of business notice to discuss Adani issue

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday also gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Adani issue

File Photo

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Government's "questionable role in promoting the business interest of the Adani group".

In a notice addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Ranjan further said, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's questionable role in promoting the business interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market, manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, stations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects, etc."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday also gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Adani issue.

Singh in the notice said, "Adani has misappropriated public money and the central government is answerable to the public. PM Modi's silence on the loss of crores of money is questionable. An in-depth discussion of the issue is the need of the hour."

Also Read: Rahul has become part of "anti-nationalist toolkit", says Nadda on Cambridge row

The logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth successive day on Thursday with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP is demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in United Kingdom and the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

On Wednesday, Parliament faced disruptions for the third day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.