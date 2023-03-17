Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi has become part of "anti-nationalist toolkit", says Nadda on Cambridge row

Updated on: 17 March,2023 10:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Nadda questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India"

Rahul Gandhi has become part of

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK and said that he has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit". "It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit," Nadda told ANI.


Nadda questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India". "Rahul Gandhi, what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?" he said. The BJP president added, "At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament."



On Thursday, meanwhile, the logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth successive day with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Parliament was initially adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day amid continued protests directed in both houses. The ongoing second part of the Budget session began on March 13. The tussle also played outside the Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi stating that he wants to respond to the ministers who had made allegations against him at the two Houses.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

