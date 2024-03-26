MH: Congress' Nana Patole asks Uddhav, Sr Pawar to agree to Ambedkar proposal on seat-sharing

Congress' Nana Patole also expressed disappointment over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray unilaterally announcing his party's candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday asked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) to agree to a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls proposed by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, reported PTI.

The MVA is yet to reach a seat-sharing formula for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for the upcoming elections. The tensions within the MVA for seat-sharing has intensified since Prakash Ambedkar last week said that the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any more.

Prakash Ambedkar, whose VBA has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, had also said he would declare his next move on March 26. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut however has been saying that MVA has not lost hopes of allying with VBA for the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday, Congress' Nana Patole also expressed disappointment over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray unilaterally announcing his party's candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, which Congress traditionally contests, reported PTI.

As per the report, Patole said, "Everybody needs to stick to the framework of an alliance. The Congress is taking steps to forge an alliance, and Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar need to agree to the proposal moved by Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA"

Patole, however, did not elaborate on Ambedkar's proposal for a tie-up in Maharashtra between the four parties.

The Congress leader was speaking to the media on the eve of the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Maharashtra, the first phase covers five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region -- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur.

Congress' Vikas Thakre filed his nomination from Nagpur, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP nominee.

Elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be conducted in five phases, starting from April 19 to June 1.

(With PTI inputs)