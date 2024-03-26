Drought-like situation in Maharashtra but rulers busy visiting Delhi: Supriya Sule taunts Mahayuti leaders

"Those in power should stop their frequent trips to Delhi and concentrate on the issues faced by the common people who voted them to power," Sule said

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said a drought-like situation prevails in Maharashtra but those in power are busy making trips to Delhi. She referenced to the recent visits of Mahayuti leaders to Delhi amidst the seat-sharing deal finalisation for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per PTI report, Sule said, "Those in power should stop their frequent trips (to Delhi) and concentrate on the issues faced by the common people who voted them to power. You should do something for drought management in the state."

"I am concerned about the drought-like situation in Maharashtra and also in Baramati, the need for fodder camps, and the demand for water tankers. All these issues are prevalent across the state," Sule said.

The politics around Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is heated in Maharashtra after the spit in NCP and Pawar family. Baramati is the bastion of Pawar family and also the hometown. Sule is the sitting MP from Baramati, while it is speculated that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will be fielded against Sule in Baramati.

Supriya's cousin, Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA from Baramati assembly seat. Since, Ajit Pawar faction of NCP is in in the ruling Mahayuti government, Baramati is set to witness Pawar v/s Pawar fight in the constituency. However, Mahayuti has yet officially not declared its candidate for the seat.

Asked about the speculation that the ruling Mahayuti is mulling to replace its candidate in Baramati, Sule said she was not aware of such development, reported PTI. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest all 48 seats in Maharashtra and I will campaign for the candidates across the state, Sule added.

MVA consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). While, Mahayuti consists of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Both MVA and Mahayuti have yet not finalised seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country.

