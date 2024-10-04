The recent violence in Manipur was not the first such incident that happened in the state as 500-800 lives were lost in ethnic clashes in the past, but the previous governments at the Centre never paid attention, claimed Kiren Rijiju during his Maharashtra visit

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Deekhsha Bhoomi in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Friday, October 4. Pic/X

Listen to this article Congress' neglect led to mushrooming of militant groups in north-eastern states: Kiren Rijiju in Maharashtra x 00:00

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday alleged that the Congress did not pay attention to Manipur and other north-eastern states during its rule, leading to the rise of several militant groups in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The recent violence in Manipur was not the first such incident that happened in the state as 500-800 lives were lost in ethnic clashes in the past, but the previous governments at the Centre never paid attention," the Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister stated while speaking to reporters in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Friday, October 4.

When asked about the Manipur violence, Rijiju blamed the Congress for its "misgovernance" in the state.

"The Congress people did not pay attention to Manipur and the entire north-east India, owing to which many militant organisations cropped up there. Nowhere else in the world are there so many militant groups as there are in the north-east," he said.

The minister also claimed that in the past 10 years, more than 10,000 militants laid down their weapons and surrendered to come into the mainstream in the north-east.

"The incidents that happened in Manipur were not against the Indian government. It is the result of a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. It is not the first incident in Manipur. Around 500 to 800 lives have been lost in the clashes between Naga and Meitei and Meitei and Kuki communities earlier and the past governments at the Centre never paid attention to it," he added.

"But when the incidents (of violence) took place this time, Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) stayed there for four days and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said in his Independence Day speech from the Red fort that the entire country was with the people of Manipur," he said.

One should not go by the perception being created to defame India with the help of Maoists and foreign powers, he added.

"Normalcy is returning to Manipur slowly and efforts are being made to end the age-old rivalry and differences between the two communities. This cannot be finished by the Army or by the use of guns. It is not the right method as it could escalate the matter," Rijiju said.

When asked about Gandhi's statement that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were destroying the Constitution and that he was opening "Mohabbat ki dukan", the minister said, "A person like Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of opposition is a curse for our country. A person who has never read the Constitution and does not understand the spirit of the Constitution, whose entire family insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is talking about the Constitution is an insult in itself. I feel that such a person even touching the Constitution is not appropriate. It is bad luck that such a person has become the leader of opposition and I have to deal with him...People from my own SC/ST and Buddhist community welcome and praise Rahul Gandhi. Shame on those who do this. You should feel ashamed for doing this and this should not happen."

Gandhi became the leader of opposition after the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Before addressing the press conference, Rijiju visited Deeksha Bhoomi in Maharashtra, where Dr BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism. He said a 'Sanvidhan Bhavan' will be constructed in every district of Maharashtra which will have libraries, hostels and other facilities.

The minority affairs minister said that all the minority communities in the country, be it Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis or Christians, were equal in his eyes and he wants to take all of them forward.

"I want to end the perception that the minority affairs ministry was just a Muslim affairs ministry, which was the case under the Congress rule," he said.

(With PTI inputs)