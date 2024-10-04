Breaking News
Drug syndicate kingpin claims Congress links

Drug syndicate kingpin claims Congress links

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Delhi police is investigating his claim. Police is also trying to find photos of the accused for this period.

Drug syndicate kingpin claims Congress links

Representation Pic

Drug syndicate kingpin claims Congress links
In a major development in the International Drug Syndicate, an investigation shows mastermind of the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine shipment allegedly had Congress connections, Delhi police said.


Mastermind and main accused, Tushar Goyal claims he was the Chairman of the RTI Cell of the Delhi Pradesh Congress 2021 but after some time he left.


Delhi police is investigating his claim. Police is also trying to find photos of the accused for this period.


Delhi police said that the accused had created a social media profile under the name Diggi Goyal which has been deleted by him. 

Tushar Goyal himself revealed during the Special Cell’s interrogation that he was the head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell. The seizure links have also been found connected to Dubai, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

