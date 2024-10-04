Drug syndicate kingpin claims Congress links

Delhi police is investigating his claim. Police is also trying to find photos of the accused for this period.

In a major development in the International Drug Syndicate, an investigation shows mastermind of the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine shipment allegedly had Congress connections, Delhi police said.

Mastermind and main accused, Tushar Goyal claims he was the Chairman of the RTI Cell of the Delhi Pradesh Congress 2021 but after some time he left.

Delhi police said that the accused had created a social media profile under the name Diggi Goyal which has been deleted by him.

Tushar Goyal himself revealed during the Special Cell’s interrogation that he was the head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell. The seizure links have also been found connected to Dubai, police said.

