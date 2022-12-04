×
Congress plenary session to be held in Raipur in second half of Feb 2023: Sources

Updated on: 04 December,2022 12:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the new chief in October

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic


The Congress' plenary session will be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in the second half of February next year, sources said on Sunday after a meeting of the party's steering committee.


The steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the new chief in October.



Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session where the process of formation of the Congress Working Committee will also be finalised.


The plenary session of the party will be held in Raipur in second half of February next year, a party source said. Chhattisgarh has a Congress government under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel and the state goes to polls towards the end of next year.

Congress president Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Meira Kumar and Ambika Soni were among those who attended the steering committee meeting at the AICC headquarters here.

