Kharge makes strong pitch for fixing accountability in Congress at key meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Meira Kumar and Ambika Soni were among those who attended the meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday strongly pitched for organisational accountability from top to bottom and said those unable to fulfil their responsibilities will have to make way for their colleagues.

In his opening remarks at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by him, Kharge asked state in-charges to submit a roadmap for movement on people's issues in the next 30 to 90 days.

"I believe that the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is -- organisational accountability from top to bottom. If the Congress organisation is strong, accountable, lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the country," the Congress chief said.

Our duty to fight against ruling forces that sow 'seeds of hatred', 'reap fruits of division': Mallikarjun Kharge to steering panel members — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2022

Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to enter Rajasthan on Sunday evening.

Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi's leadership scripting history, it has taken form of national movement: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2022

