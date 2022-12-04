×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Indias Covid infection tally rises by 226 active caseload declines to 4529

India's Covid infection tally rises by 226, active caseload declines to 4,529

Updated on: 04 December,2022 10:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated

India's Covid infection tally rises by 226, active caseload declines to 4,529

Representative image. Pic/Istock


India logged 226 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases to 4.46 crore while active caseload has declined by 68 to reach 4,529, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.


The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated.



Also Read: Nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment: Rajnath Singh


Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

BMC has taken multiple steps to contain the spread of measles cases in the city. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK