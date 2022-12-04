India's Covid infection tally rises by 226, active caseload declines to 4,529

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated

Representative image. Pic/Istock

India logged 226 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases to 4.46 crore while active caseload has declined by 68 to reach 4,529, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read: Nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment: Rajnath Singh

Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.