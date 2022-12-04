×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Assam Police recovers fake gold bars in Guwahati 5 arrested

Assam: Police recovers fake gold bars in Guwahati, 5 arrested

Updated on: 04 December,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Guwahati
ANI |

Top

According to police, they were looking to dupe someone.

Assam: Police recovers fake gold bars in Guwahati, 5 arrested

Representation pic


A team of East Guwahati Police District from Hatigaon police station on Saturday arrested 5 persons and recovered fake gold bars from their possession.


According to the Guwahati City Police, the persons were identified as Hasen Ali of Naoboicha, Sirajul Ali of Salbari, Sahidul Islam of Lakhimpur, Santosh Bharol of Jharkhand and Mukesh Kumar.



Also Read: Nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment: Rajnath Singh


According to police, they were looking to dupe someone. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you like to travel on budget?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
guwahati national news assam india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK