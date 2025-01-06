The Congress party has unveiled the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' promising Rs 2,500 monthly to women in Delhi if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The scheme mirrors a successful model from Karnataka, aimed at empowering women financially.

The Congress party has unveiled a new scheme called the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana,’ under which it has promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. This initiative mirrors a similar welfare programme adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka, which aims to financially empower women.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who was present for the announcement, emphasised the party’s commitment to women’s welfare and economic independence. Shivakumar outlined that the scheme would be implemented as soon as the new Congress government takes charge, with its rollout scheduled for the first Cabinet meeting.

“We are confident that the people of Delhi will elect a Congress government, and as soon as the new Cabinet is formed, we will launch the Pyari Didi Yojana to ensure that every woman in the capital receives Rs 2,500 each month,” Shivakumar declared during a press conference. The announcement was made in the presence of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, and other senior leaders of the party.

The promise comes ahead of Delhi’s assembly elections, which are slated for February 2025. The Congress party is hoping to replicate the success of the Karnataka model, where the scheme has received praise for its potential to support women’s financial independence. The party claims that this scheme will not only provide financial assistance but also empower women, offering them a sense of security and autonomy in a city known for its challenges related to gender inequality.

The announcement is seen as part of the Congress’s broader strategy to strengthen its appeal to women voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate. If implemented, the Pyari Didi Yojana will place a direct financial benefit in the hands of Delhi’s women, a move that could shape the upcoming elections.

As the election date nears, the promise of the Pyari Didi Yojana is expected to stir political discussions, as the Delhi electorate weighs its options. With the Congress party gaining attention with this welfare plan, the competition in Delhi’s political landscape is likely to intensify.

(With inputs from PTI)