Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress promises Rs 2500 to women per month in Delhi under Pyari Didi Yojana

Congress promises Rs 2,500 to women per month in Delhi under 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

Updated on: 06 January,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

The Congress party has unveiled the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' promising Rs 2,500 monthly to women in Delhi if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The scheme mirrors a successful model from Karnataka, aimed at empowering women financially.

Congress promises Rs 2,500 to women per month in Delhi under 'Pyari Didi Yojana'

File Pic

Listen to this article
Congress promises Rs 2,500 to women per month in Delhi under 'Pyari Didi Yojana'
x
00:00

The Congress party has unveiled a new scheme called the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana,’ under which it has promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. This initiative mirrors a similar welfare programme adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka, which aims to financially empower women.


Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who was present for the announcement, emphasised the party’s commitment to women’s welfare and economic independence. Shivakumar outlined that the scheme would be implemented as soon as the new Congress government takes charge, with its rollout scheduled for the first Cabinet meeting.


“We are confident that the people of Delhi will elect a Congress government, and as soon as the new Cabinet is formed, we will launch the Pyari Didi Yojana to ensure that every woman in the capital receives Rs 2,500 each month,” Shivakumar declared during a press conference. The announcement was made in the presence of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, and other senior leaders of the party.


The promise comes ahead of Delhi’s assembly elections, which are slated for February 2025. The Congress party is hoping to replicate the success of the Karnataka model, where the scheme has received praise for its potential to support women’s financial independence. The party claims that this scheme will not only provide financial assistance but also empower women, offering them a sense of security and autonomy in a city known for its challenges related to gender inequality.

The announcement is seen as part of the Congress’s broader strategy to strengthen its appeal to women voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate. If implemented, the Pyari Didi Yojana will place a direct financial benefit in the hands of Delhi’s women, a move that could shape the upcoming elections.

As the election date nears, the promise of the Pyari Didi Yojana is expected to stir political discussions, as the Delhi electorate weighs its options. With the Congress party gaining attention with this welfare plan, the competition in Delhi’s political landscape is likely to intensify.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress rahul gandhi delhi elections national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK