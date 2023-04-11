Congress singularly responsible for all mess in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP's Devender Rana

BJP says Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as an important state in north India in the next five years.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday accused the Congress of murdering democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it is "singularly responsible" for all the "mess and uncertainty" in the Union Territory.

He said holding assembly elections is a prerogative of the Election Commission but his party is ready round-the-year for the democratic exercise.

The BJP firmly believes, he said, it would emerge victorious with a strong mandate owing to "pro-people" policies of the party and the "restoration of peace and rule of law" in the Union Territory.

"The BJP is promise-bound to work for the welfare of people and safeguard their interests. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's August 5, 2019 decision, Jammu and Kashmir is marching on the path of development," Rana told reporters at the party headquarters here, talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

He said Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as an important state in north India in the next five years.

Peace and normalcy have returned to Jammu and Kashmir and every region and every section of the society is getting their rights, he said. "India is on the path of becoming the world leader and J&K will be its bright star."

As far as Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, Rana said, it is a decision for the Election Commission of India, which is an autonomous body, to take and there is no role of any political party in it.

"The BJP is always ready for elections round-the-year and will emerge with a strong mandate whenever the polls are held because of the pro-people measures taken by the party which have brought a change on the ground," he said.

Asked about the opposition parties' claims that the BJP is unwilling to hold polls in the UT as it has lost ground due its "anti-people" policies, he said, those making such remarks have lost their credibility and are responsible for all the mess and uncertainty in J&K.

"Who are they? The Congress which I believe is responsible for the murder of democracy in J&K. It is the party which is singularly responsible for the present day situation in J&K," he said.

The BJP leader hailed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration for taking care of the public interests and said whenever the party raised any issue of public importance with him, he responded in a positive manner.

"Federation of Industries and other trade bodies raised an issue of J&K Power Development Corporation planning another power tariff hike with the party recently. They submitted a memorandum stating that there has been a 25 to 38 percent increase in electricity charges and one more hike will harm the industrial sector.

"We met the Lt Governor who assured us that there will be no hike in power tariff in near future," he said.

