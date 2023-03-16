Congress student wing stages protest against Centre's education policy

Scores of National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers started a march from the organisation's office towards the office of the Education Ministry. However, they were stopped by police

The student wing of the Congress staged a protest here on Thursday against the Centre's education policy and recent paper leaks, saying "dozens of incidents of disruptions in competitive examinations" are coming to the fore for a long time.

A senior police officer said, "Twelve protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station from where they were released later."

The NSUI said the protest was over a slew of issues, including alleged "privatisation" of education.

NSUI national secretary Nitish Gaur said, "Dozens of incidents of malpractices in competitive examinations and cases of paper leaks have been coming to the fore for a long time due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, yet the Ministry of Education is silent."

During the protest, Delhi NSUI president Kunal Shehrawat said, "We came on the streets to protest against the questionable role of paper leaks and examination agencies for a long time. The police of the BJP administration are trying to suppress the demonstration which is in the interest of students."

He claimed that NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan and some other activists were arrested by the police.

