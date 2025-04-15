Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar is to hold a Sadbhavana March in the city. The march aims to establish peace, eliminate mutual enmity and remove misunderstandings

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar stated that the 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' will be held in Nagpur to promote communal harmony in the city following a recent violent incident.

"In the wake of the Nagpur violence, the Congress party is going to take out a Sadbhavana March in the city. This march aims to establish peace, eliminate mutual enmity and remove misunderstandings," Wadettiwar stated during a press conference, reported ANI.

On March 17, Nagpur City witnessed a violent conflict over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

More than 114 individuals were detained on March 25 and thirteen cases were registered in connection with the violence in Nagpur, which involved stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire following rumors about a holy 'chadar' being burnt.

"Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained," Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal informed, reported ANI.

Earlier on March 24, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal constructions at the residence of the accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in connection with the Nagpur riot case.

Responding to a query about a potential Muslim president for Congress, Maharashtra Congress MLA countered it by asking whether the BJP or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would ever appoint a Muslim as their chief.

"The nation is watching their (BJP's) politics. If they are asking us this (whether Congress will have a Muslim President), I want to ask them, will they ever have a Muslim Chief of the RSS or of the BJP," Wadettiwar question, reported ANI.

BJP should not use Tahawwur Rana's extradition for votes: Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Thursday called for the death sentence to Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. But he urged the BJP not to "politicise" the issue.

"Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be politicised," Wadettiwar told ANI.

"BJP should not use Rana's name for votes in the upcoming elections", he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal argued that the then government did the job of "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice and ensure that they get punished on Indian land.

"During Congress' time, the terrorists had attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn't do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served Biryani. Those who attacked our country...this is PM Modi's resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land," Goyal told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)