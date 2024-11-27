Congress has expressed concern over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The party has urged the Indian government to ensure the protection of minorities in the neighbouring country

The Congress party on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the "atmosphere of insecurity" reportedly being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in light of the recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department, issued a statement urging the Indian government to address the matter with their Bangladeshi counterparts. He stated, "The Indian National Congress expects the government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take the necessary steps and ensure the security of life and property of minorities in the country."

Khera further highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by minorities in Bangladesh, describing the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as a troubling example. "The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISKCON monk is the latest example," Khera noted.

The incident escalated when a lawyer was killed on Tuesday amidst clashes between security personnel and followers of Das in Chattogram, where the Hindu leader was denied bail and subsequently sent to jail on charges of sedition.

According to PTI reports, Chinmoy Krishna Das, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was apprehended on Monday at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. His arrest has sparked outrage among his supporters and amplified concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also responded to the development, expressing "deep concern" over the arrest and urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities.

However, the Bangladeshi government issued a strong rebuttal to India's remarks. In a statement, Dhaka described the Indian concerns as "unfounded" and inconsistent with the longstanding friendship between the two nations. The Bangladeshi authorities emphasised that their judiciary is entirely independent and operates without interference from external entities.

The incident has added to the ongoing discourse regarding minority rights and safety in Bangladesh, a subject that has repeatedly surfaced in international conversations. Congress’s appeal for decisive action reflects growing apprehensions about the need to safeguard vulnerable communities in the region.

PTI reports indicate that tensions remain high, and the situation is being closely monitored. Both governments are likely to engage in further discussions to address these pressing concerns, while activists continue to call for greater accountability and protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)