Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said on Tuesday that he and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, have formally requested a two-day discussion on the Constitution

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. (Pic/PTI)

Opposition leaders on Tuesday have urged for a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament stressing that recent developments have raised concerns over constitutional values and rights in the country, the PTI reported.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said on Tuesday that he and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, have formally requested a two-day discussion on the Constitution.

Kharge emphasised the importance of this debate, “Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response,” he told PTI.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh raised questions regarding the implementation of the Constitution’s Preamble, asking, “Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed.”

Singh also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas' and said "It will happen when confidence is instilled in every citizen from every community. Mr Prime Minister, follow what you are saying. Practice before you preach."

"Incidents like Sambhal are repeatedly occurring. I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges and our retired Justice Chandrachud overlook the laws of this country and state that surveys are permitted as it is a matter of faith... Every individual in this country has equal rights to practice their religion and faith. The growing disharmony is a threat to the nation," Singh told PTI.

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which a petition had claimed was the site of an ancient Hindu temple, stated PTI.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted that previous debates in Parliament have been held on significant anniversaries, such as the 125th birthday of B.R. Ambedkar and the 75th anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement).

"We want both Houses to have a debate on the Constitution for two days so that all MPs get an opportunity to show their dedication to the Constitution and the country can see it," Gogoi told PTI.

"So both Leader of Opposition in both Houses have written to the Chair on this... It will send a good message to the country. We have discussed with all opposition leaders," he said.

PTI stated that Congress Lok Sabha MPs K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore also met Speaker Om Birla over the demand for two-day discussions to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)