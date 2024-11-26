India celebrates 75 years of Constitution; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and other leader extend their greetings

A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the citizens on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, PTI reported.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of Constitution Day. Prime Minister Modi is also set to attend the Constitution Day festivities, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India, ANI cited.

The event is set to take place at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will release the annual report of the Indian Jusdiciary (2023-24) and address the gathering.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event, ANI reported.

Vice President Dhankhar is also set to address the Members of both Houses during the occasion.

A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event. Along with that, two books titled, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey", will also be unveiled.

There will be versions of the Indian Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili, along with a booklet highlighting the document's art. The esteemed audience will also see a short film that highlights the creation, significance, and development of the Indian Constitution, ANI reported.

Indian Minister wish citizens on Constitution Day

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his warm greetings for Constitution Day to the people on Tuesday.

He also paid tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who contributed greatly to the creation of the Indian Constitution.

"Heartiest greetings to all Indians on 'Constitution Day'. The Indian Constitution has laid the foundation for the creation of a new India. Today our country is moving forward with a strong resolve to build a developed, strong and self-respecting India. #75YearsOfConstitution. On this sacred occasion of 'Constitution Day', I pay my homage to all the great personalities including Baba Saheb Ambedkar who have contributed in the creation of the Indian Constitution," he posted on X.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday also extended his wishes.

"Heartiest greetings of Constitution Day to all the countrymen. The entry of the Indian Constitution into its 75th year is a bright occasion for our democracy. Salute to all the great souls who contributed to strengthening it and taking the nation on the path of progress. #75YearsOfConstitution," he posted on X.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also greeted the people on Constitution Day. In a message released on the eve of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution is the soul of the country. It is also the protector of the pride, rights and honour of every Indian, ANI cited.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas'. CM Majhi along with state minister will be holding a padayatra in Bhubaneswar.

