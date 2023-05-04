Cook shot dead over kebab taste in UP's Bareilly

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 May,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  Bareilly
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the incident occurred Wednesday night at an old kebab shop in Priyadarshini Nagar in Prem Nagar area here

A 52-year-old kebab maker was shot dead here reportedly over the poor quality of kebabs, police said on Thursday.


Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the incident occurred Wednesday night at an old kebab shop in Priyadarshini Nagar in Prem Nagar area here.



According to police, two men came in a luxury car to the shop in night and were in an inebriated condition. They complained to the shop owner Ankur Sabarwal that they were not happy with the taste of the kebabs.


As the argument escalated, the two assaulted Sabarwal and returned to their car without paying for the food, Bhati said.

When Sabarwal sent Naseer Ahmed, one of the cooks, to collect Rs 120 from the men, one of them shot him in his temple, leaving him dead on the spot, he said, adding both men fled right after.

The car was traced to Kashipur in Uttarakhand on the basis of its pictures taken by the staff members, police said.

"The killers are being traced using the car's registration number. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown assailants. The body has been sent for post mortem," Bhati said.

