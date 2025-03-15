Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Cop on Holi 2025 duty suffers heart attack dies in Indore district

Cop on Holi 2025 duty suffers heart attack, dies in Indore district

Updated on: 15 March,2025 03:51 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

According to the police, the 54-year-old inspector had complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to a hospital but died on the way

Cop on Holi 2025 duty suffers heart attack, dies in Indore district

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Cop on Holi 2025 duty suffers heart attack, dies in Indore district
x
00:00

A 54-year-old police inspector deployed for Holi 2025 duty suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Indore district, an official said on Saturday.


Inspector Sanjay Pathak was on duty at communally sensitive Betma town of the district on Friday, Indore additional superintendent of police (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.


He said Pathak complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but died on the way.


According to police, Pathak hailed from Bhopal

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news bhopal indore

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK