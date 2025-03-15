According to the police, the 54-year-old inspector had complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to a hospital but died on the way

A 54-year-old police inspector deployed for Holi 2025 duty suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Indore district, an official said on Saturday.

Inspector Sanjay Pathak was on duty at communally sensitive Betma town of the district on Friday, Indore additional superintendent of police (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said Pathak complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but died on the way.

According to police, Pathak hailed from Bhopal.

