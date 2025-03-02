In a four-page note, purportedly written by the doctor, the octogenarian said he had not been able to overcome the grief of losing his wife four years ago and that his daughter, also a homoeopath, had slipped into depression after losing her mother

Representational pic

Listen to this article Homoeopathy doctor, daughter found dead in Bhopal; note requests body donation for study x 00:00

An 82-year-old homoeopathy doctor and his daughter were found dead at their home in Bhopal on Sunday, with a note urging the authorities to donate their bodies for study, police said.



In a four-page note, purportedly written by the doctor, the octogenarian said he had not been able to overcome the grief of losing his wife four years ago and that his 36-year-old daughter, also a homoeopath, had slipped into depression after losing her mother.



The doctor died by suicide, area police inspector Avdhesh Singh Tomar told PTI. It was immediately not clear how his daughter died, he said, adding that post-mortem reports were awaited.



In the suicide note, the homoeopath has wished that their bodies be donated to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal to help medical students study human organs, Tomar said.



The doctor wrote in the note that his wife's death broke him emotionally and he was not keeping well. Also, taking care of his daughter, who was struggling with depression, had become increasingly difficult for him, the police officer said.



The senior citizen was also worried about his daughter's future after his death, Tomar said.



He had lost his son long back, the officer said.



The father-daughter duo had worked hard and treated people during the Covid-19 outbreak. They were very helpful to people and police during medical emergencies, he added.



A patient went to the doctor's home, where he ran a dispensary, but nobody opened the door for half an hour. The patient informed the neighbours who peeped into the house and saw the doctor dead. They then called the police, Tomar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.