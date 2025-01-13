According to the police investigation, the accused had committed this act under the influence of alcohol

Representational Image. Pic/Freepik

A 30-year-old man was arrested, in connection with a case, for allegedly cutting off the udders of three cows in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar, police said, adding that he will be in judicial custody till January 24, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the accused has been identified as Syed Nasru (30), a resident of Champaran district of Bihar. According to the police investigation, the accused had committed this act under the influence of alcohol.

The police have filed a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Nasru works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop, which is 50 metres away from the place of the incident. No other person is found to be involved in the incident, ANI reported.

The cows are presently out of danger after treatment.

This comes after Bengaluru police filed a case after an unidentified person allegedly severed the udders of three cows in the Vinayaka Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.

As per the police, an FIR has been filed at the Cottonpet police station under Section 325 of the BNS in connection with the incident.

The cow owner, Karna, said, "I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this, but we have lodged a complaint with the police. I want justice," ANI cited.

The injured cows were taken to the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and members of different groups and organisations paid a visit to the hospital and strongly condemned the incident, ANI reported.

BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar said that the cows have lost a lot of blood and requested the government to take strict action. "I urge the government to identify the miscreants and arrest them. I also request the government to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the owner," he said.

Former Karnataka CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the alleged severing of the udders of cows in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar, calling it an inhumane act and accused the state government of its failure to protect animals, ANI cited.

(With inputs from ANI)