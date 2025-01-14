One of the complaints is from the protester's mother, who has demanded justice for her family and strong action against the police personnel responsible for her son's death

Security personnel patrol after violent protests broke out in Parbhani over alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution in December. File pic.

Listen to this article Cops begin inquiry into 23 complaints on custodial death of Dalit protester accused in Parbhani violence x 00:00

A month after Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi's death in judicial custody sparked a political uproar, authorities in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra have initiated an inquiry into over 20 complaints, officials stated on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the complaints is one from Suryavanshi’s mother, who has demanded justice for her family and stringent action against the police personnel involved in her son’s death. A judicial inquiry into the incident has already been ordered, news agency PTI reported.

Suryavanshi, 35, died on December 15 at a state-run hospital in Parbhani while in judicial custody. He had been arrested days earlier in connection with the Parbhani violence triggered by the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution.

The police attributed his death to an illness. However, in the aftermath of the incident, Parbhani Police received 23 complaints alleging police misconduct and related concerns, PTI reported. Social activists, organisations, individuals, and Suryavanshi’s relatives have filed these complaints, focusing primarily on alleged police brutality and the circumstances surrounding his death, an official stated.

An IPS officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and compile a detailed report covering all aspects of the case, from the vandalism of the Constitution replica to Suryavanshi’s death and its aftermath, the official added.

Suryavanshi’s family has accused the police of offering Rs 50 lakh and assistance in a police recruitment pre-training programme for his brothers in exchange for conducting his last rites in Pune or Latur instead of Parbhani, PTI reported. However, the police have denied these allegations, describing them as "misunderstandings."

A senior police officer clarified that a proposal had been sent to the state government seeking Rs 50 lakh in financial aid and a government job for one family member following the judicial death of the Parbhani violence accused.

Suryavanshi’s brother, Premnath, expressed frustration over the lack of progress. "Despite our repeated visits to the police station and court, we are told the inquiry is ongoing. Many political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have visited us and pledged support, but justice remains elusive. Parbhani Police haven't visited us even once in almost 30 days," he told PTI.

Premnath also revealed that Suryavanshi had aspirations of becoming a judge and was preparing for the LLB exam in Parbhani. He had further plans to pursue a PhD in Economics.

(With PTI inputs)