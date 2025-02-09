The contraband was seized in Shirpur taluka. The police were alerted about ganja being cultivated through drip irrigation on a three-acre plot in Ambegaon, which is on the border with Madhya Pradesh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Cops seize 11 tonnes of ganja from 4 tractors in Dhule; unidentified person booked x 00:00

An unidentified person has been booked after 11,000 kilograms of ganja were found on four tractors in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police officer said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contraband was seized in Shirpur taluka, inspector Jaypal Hire said.

"We were alerted about ganja being cultivated through drip irrigation on a three-acre plot in Ambegaon, which is on the border with Madhya Pradesh. Between Saturday and Sunday, we seized four tractors with 11,000 kilograms of ganja. The plot is just 15 kilometres from a police station," the officer said.

An unidentified person has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.