The suspect in police custody on Thursday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Bhandup Police in Mumbai nabbed two youths with extensive criminal records for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and snatching gold chains from two individuals, the police said.

The duo were attempting to flee to Madhya Pradesh when they were arrested midway at Dhule railway station with assistance from the railway police, an official said.

According to DCP Vijaykant Sagar, Zone 7, the incidents occurred on January 13, during the early hours at two locations--Bhandup’s Mangatram Junction at LBS Road and Ishwar Nagar bus stop. In both cases, the modus operandi involved the accused, riding a stolen bike, snatching gold chains from their victims.

After registering an FIR, investigators discovered that the bike used in the crimes was stolen. They traced its movements and followed the trail to a railway station, where the duo was preparing to flee. With help from the railway police and the GRP, the investigating team identified the train the suspects had boarded, which was en route to Madhya Pradesh.

A team at Dhule railway station was alerted, leading to the arrest of the accused. The suspects, identified as Mohsin Ansari (22) and Miraj Shaikh (18), residents of Govandi and Trombay respectively, were apprehended within 48 hours of the crimes.

The Yamaha R15 motorbike was stolen by the duo on January 13 from Thane, under the jurisdiction of the Naupada police, where a separate case has been registered against them.

DCP Vijaykant commended the swift action of the team in identifying, tracing, and capturing the accused. The duo was presented in court and remanded to police custody until January 21 for further investigation.